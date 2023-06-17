Platform Technology Partners Has $434,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

