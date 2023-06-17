Platform Technology Partners Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $456.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

