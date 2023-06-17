Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,877,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,162,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,559,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,678,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.