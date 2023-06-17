Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,572 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

