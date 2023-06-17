Platform Technology Partners Sells 400 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.80 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.