Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05. The company has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.