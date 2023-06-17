PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $149,140.55 and $11,373.90 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 733,865,303 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 733,801,953.21946 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.02987493 USD and is up 15.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,102.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

