Polianta Ltd Buys 32,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,823 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,720 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

