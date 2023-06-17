Polianta Ltd Invests $14.65 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 6.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,705.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 250,026 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 160,550 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.