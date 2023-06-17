Polianta Ltd Purchases 13,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

