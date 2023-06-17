Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $44.21 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77.
NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
