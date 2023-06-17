Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

