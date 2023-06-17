Polkadot Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.53 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00017063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $5.40 billion and approximately $93.53 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,325,054,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,575,330 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

