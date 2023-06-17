PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $339,823.71 and approximately $83.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00289456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,355,884 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.