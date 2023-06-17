PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on the stock.
PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.51) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575 ($19.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,099.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The stock has a market cap of £457.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.98.
About PPHE Hotel Group
