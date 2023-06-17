PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.51) on Tuesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575 ($19.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,099.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The stock has a market cap of £457.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.98.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

