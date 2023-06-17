Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Premier has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Premier

About Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,690,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,446,000 after buying an additional 266,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,352,000 after buying an additional 310,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.