Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.
Premier Price Performance
Premier stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Premier has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of Premier
About Premier
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier (PINC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.