Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Presto Automation Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRSTW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 103,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Presto Automation has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Get Rating) by 1,968.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,436 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation, Inc provides labor automation technology solutions in the hospitality industry. It offers a platform of comprehensive voice, vision, and touch solutions designed to increase staff productivity and improve the guest experience. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

