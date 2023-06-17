Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.78. 3,111,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

