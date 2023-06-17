Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,400 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

