Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Performance

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

GE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.