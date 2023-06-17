Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,741.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

