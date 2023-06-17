Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

