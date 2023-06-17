Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,887 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 179,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.