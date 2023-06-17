Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.96. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

