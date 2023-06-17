Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.