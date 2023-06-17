Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

XYL opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

