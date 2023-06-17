Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,572 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

