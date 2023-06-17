Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

