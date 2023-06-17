Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Read More
