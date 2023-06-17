Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 7,331 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $542,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18.

Prothena Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

