Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

