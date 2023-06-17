Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $781,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

