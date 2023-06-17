QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.76. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

