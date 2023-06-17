QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.76. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.
QuantaSing Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantaSing Group (QSG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.