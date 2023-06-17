Quent Capital LLC Buys 5,105 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. 676,324 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

