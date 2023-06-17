Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 71,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,259,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,991. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

