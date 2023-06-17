Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 6,401,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

