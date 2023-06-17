Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $36,035.72 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.