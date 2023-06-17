Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $36,035.72 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
