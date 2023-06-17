Range Financial Group LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day moving average is $404.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.