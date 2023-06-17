Range Financial Group LLC Invests $453,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ribbon Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,260 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

