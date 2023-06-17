Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $786.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries



LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

