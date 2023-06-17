Range Financial Group LLC Sells 50,323 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

