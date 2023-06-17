Range Financial Group LLC Sells 50,323 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRGet Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.