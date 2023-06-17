Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hershey Price Performance
HSY opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.68. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $202.45 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
