Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 724,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,581.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,802,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,290.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,763 shares of company stock worth $268,920. Company insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

RANI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 58,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RANI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

