Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Recruit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $6.91 on Friday. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

