Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.