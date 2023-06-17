Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.