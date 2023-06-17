Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RENN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Renren by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Renren during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renren during the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Renren by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93,287 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.