Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.7 %

RGP stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

