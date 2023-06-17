Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.87.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.