Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

