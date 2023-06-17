Reviewing biote (BTMD) and Its Peers

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare biote to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -11.10% -72.70% 21.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $172.66 million -$970,000.00 99.17 biote Competitors $284.06 million -$110.28 million -1.56

This table compares biote and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for biote and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 217 568 827 48 2.43

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.79%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.57%. Given biote’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

